Denim Day Supports Survivors of Sexual Assault

April 29, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



LACASA is encouraging the community to raise awareness about sexual assault by wearing denim today, which is Denim Day.



The nonprofit says supporting survivors of sexual violence is as simple as putting on a pair of jeans.



"Denim Day is a simple way of showing support for those who need it most and flipping the script on harmful stereotypes," said LACASA Sexual Assault Response Team Manager Sherry Boroto. “When we wear denim, we let survivors know that their voices are heard and that the community supports them."



Today, the organization is spreading awareness about consent, victim blaming, as well as ways to support survivors.



LACASA is also asking the community to show their support on social media by using these hashtags:



#DenimDay

#LACASA

#LivCoDenimDay

#SupportSurvivors



We have a link to more details on Denim Day, which has been around since the 1990s, posted below.