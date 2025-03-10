Demolition of Old Green Oak Twp Fire Station to Begin in July

March 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Demolition of Green Oak Township's old Fire Station 81 is set for this summer.



Trustees last week approved just over $39,000 to remove the building, which sits in front of the newly opened Fire Station 81 off Whitmore Lake Road.



"One of the things I wanted to make sure is when they demo the building, the actual asphalt around the front north side and what there is on the west side remains," said Supervisor Mark St. Charles.



"That would be the entrance to get on hard surface back to the radio tower. There's no point in us having to build another road if we already have a road there."



The contract was awarded to Blue Star Inc., for demolition to begin in July.