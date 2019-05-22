United Way To Present ALICE Report To Local Democrats

The Livingston County United Way is sharing details on their latest report regarding financially struggling residents to area democrats later this week.

Executive Director for the Livingston County United Way, Nancy Rosso, will be the special guest at this month’s meeting of the Livingston County Democrats.



Rosso will be sharing the results and analysis of the United Way’s 2019 ALICE Report. ALICE, which stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed,” refers to residents who are working, but struggling to keep their heads above water financially. This may be due to low wages, reduced work hours, or an increased cost of living. The report indicates that 26% of households in Livingston County fall under the ALICE umbrella, with another 5% falling under poverty. According to the report, the average family budget in Michigan rose 27% between 2010 and 2017, and many households have trouble meeting basic needs like housing, food, transportation, and child care.



The presentation will take place this Thursday, at 7pm, at the Community Unitarian Universalists, located at 3333 S. Old 23, in Brighton. The Livingston County Democrats regular business meeting will follow. For more information, call (810) 229-4212, or email livcodems@gmail.com. (MK)