Democrats File For Hamburg Board Of Trustees

April 3, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Two Democrats have filed for seats on the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees.



Marie Joppich is an information technology specialist that tests 3D automated measuring software and small business owner. She says she wants to help Hamburg become a leader in Michigan townships in supporting a clean environment and responding to climate change. If elected, Joppich also wants to make expanding broadband internet a priority, saying the coronavirus crisis is showing just how much people and businesses depend on the internet.



Also running is Cindy Michniewicz, a retired chef and former owner of Anjou Bakery in Brighton. She says the township needs new leadership to face emerging challenges. Michniewicz says Hamburg is a unique community with an abundance of natural resources, and that they need to be protected. She wants to work more closely with the county and state to monitor PFAS findings in the Huron River and Chain of Lakes, keeping residents updated.