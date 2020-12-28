Local Democrats Donate Over 12,000 Holiday Meals

December 28, 2020

Livingston County families who are struggling to put food on the table will have a little something extra this holiday season, thanks to the efforts of Livingston County Democrats.





Each year, the Livingston County Democratic Party makes a generous contribution this time of year to Gleaners Community Food Bank, and this year is no exception.



According to a release from the party’s Executive Committee, local Democrats raised $3,433 in monetary donations on top of 65 pounds of donated food. According to Gleaners’ Community Partnership Specialist Emily Hamilton, that will provide 12,156 meals for local residents in-need.



Chair of the Livingston County Democratic Party Judy Daubenmier said “the need this year was so great due to the pandemic,” and she is “grateful that many Democrats responded to their request to help their neighbors during this dark time.”



For those with need, including senior citizens with reduced incomes, Gleaners has set up new meal distributions this year which include four drive-through mobile food pantries.



Daubenmier reminds people that “hunger does not disappear in December,” and she is encouraging everyone to "donate as much as they can, as often as they can."