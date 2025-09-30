Democrat Rob Hower Seeks MI's 22nd State Senate Seat

September 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Livingston County small business owner and faculty member of Wayne State University is the first Democrat to declare his candidacy for Michigan's 22nd State Senate seat, being vacated by Sen. Lana Theis.



In a release, Rob Hower said he will fight for better schools and health care access.



"I decided to run for this seat because I have seen how it is becoming more difficult for anyone but the rich to get a good education. We should have good public schools, access to trade internship programs, community college should be available to all who want to go beyond, and there should be a path to a four-year degree," he said.



"There should be a path to realizing everyone’s potential."



The Green Oak Township resident teaches electrical engineering at WSU, is a research engineer at the University of Michigan, and owns a small business, Numed Technologies, LLC.



Hower added, "With the Trump administration slashing health care coverage for thousands of people in the district," he would make access to health care a focus.



"Health care coverage, including mental health care, should be a right, not a privilege for the rich. You never know what will happen to you. Accidents and illnesses happen, and sometimes even the most cautious can end up in the hospital. No one should lose everything because of going into debt for medical care," Hower said.



Hower said his political philosophy is based on the belief that government must sometimes be a way for people to help each other.



"I believe that everyone should be encouraged to excel to their potential, but sometimes people need a hand to get on the right path,: he said. "My favorite story from the Bible is the story of the Good Samaritan. Everyone passed the robbed and beaten man, but a stranger - of a different race and religion -- stopped and helped the man get back to health. In my life, I do my best to do this."



A strong support of organized labor, Hower is a member of Union of Part-Time Faculty at Wayne State University.



Hower earned a bachelor of science, master of science, and doctorate from the University of Michigan, where he worked his way through school doing odd jobs.



His company, Numed Technology, LLC, specializes in developing micro-electromechanical systems for physical and chemical sensing in biomedical environments. The company helps bring inventor’s new ideas and their products to market and improve their manufacturing systems. Some products he has developed include a non-invasive glucose monitor, sensors to monitor head trauma, and much lower cost night vision cameras. He also is a research engineer at the University of Michigan.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy is the declared Republican running for the 22nd State Senate district, which includes all of Livingston County as well as Leroy, White Oak, and Stockbridge townships in Ingham County; Antrim and Burns townships in Shiawassee County; Argentine and Fenton townships in Genesee County, and Holly Township in Oakland County.



People wishing more information on Rob Hower may visit his Facebook page linked below or email him at robpoliticaloffice@gmail.com.