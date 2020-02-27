Doctor Files As Democrat For 42nd House District Seat

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King/News@whmi.com





An urgent care doctor and former teacher has announced a bid for the 42nd State House District.



Genoa Township resident Donnie Bettes started out her career as a teacher, then became a family physician, and finally an urgent care doctor. She says responding to the needs of others and seeking solutions based on proven data has always been at the core of her professional life. She recently filed as a Democratic candidate for the seat in the August 4th primary. Assuming no other candidate emerges and she wins the primary, Bettes will face Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township in the November election. If elected, Bettes said she would focus on fighting for quality and affordable education for children from preschool through post-secondary level, protecting health care for all Michigan residents and fighting the high cost of prescription drugs, protecting Michigan’s environment and addressing climate change. The 42nd State House District includes Brighton, Genoa, Green Oak, Hamburg and Putnam townships as well as the City of Brighton.



More about Bettes and her campaign can be viewed in the attachment.