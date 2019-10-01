Dementia Awareness & Education Event Set Saturday

An event this weekend aims to bring attention and awareness to different types of dementia.



The event titled Dementia Awareness: What is Dementia? will with Positive Approach to Care at the Howell Carnegie District Library. Adult Services Librarian Brandi Tambasco says the library launched a Live & Learn series for the curious, mature human in September featuring different programming on Saturday mornings from 11am to noon. She says the series started out with a dementia awareness program and are continuing that with the upcoming program featuring Amanda Bulgarelli from Positive Approach to Care based in Southeast Michigan. Tambasco tells WHMI they assist people who have different types of dementia like Alzheimer’s and other medical conditions, as well as the caregivers who have to figure out how to interact with their loved ones in a different way. She says Bulgarelli recently delivered a presentation on normal aging versus not normal aging and she’ll be back to talk about dementia Saturday. Tambasco says dementia is actually an umbrella term for a group of symptoms that accompany certain diseases and conditions. She says Bulgarelli will discuss the different types, the progression of most dementias and the common changes that occur with it. Tambasco it’s becoming more common that she hears of people having to become caregivers or being struck with illness. She says the goal is to raise awareness and education so people know how to deal with it because it is life changing.



No registration is required to attend Saturday’s event. It will run from 11am to noon in the Meabon Room at the Howell Carnegie District Library. Details can be found through the link. (JM)