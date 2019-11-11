Dem Chair Says "Red Flags" Raised By Commissioner's Tie To Website

November 11, 2019

The head of the Livingston County Democrats is accusing the Chair of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners of creating a website that she believes may be used in the future to secretly promote Republican candidates.



Democratic Chair Judy Daubenmier issued a press release this morning (posted below) saying that Commissioner Donald Parker, the Republican chair of the county board of commissioners, is behind the website ProtectLivingston.com and a corresponding Facebook page. She says while the website domain does not have a name attached to it, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs website indicates a non-profit corporation named Protect Livingston was formed by Parker on October 15th. (see filing below) She also notes that a Facebook page for Protect Livingston made its first post on October 11th, the same day that the website domain was registered.



The “About” section of the Facebook page says: “Families call Livingston County home because of our great quality of life, clean environment and enjoyable cities, townships, lakes and more. Join us as we keep each other informed of community events and key issues!” Daubenmier claims the fact Parker’s name is not on the website or Facebook page raises questions about its intent. “What do Republicans like Donald Parker have to hide that they won’t put their name on a Facebook page and a website? What other creepy things are they doing on the internet to fool voters into supporting them? The posts so-far are innocuous items about community events, so why the secrecy?” She adds that because the page is authorized by Facebook to run social and political ads, “it should raise red flags about what is planned for later – untraceable political ads and posts designed to subtly build support for Republican office holders while keeping the Republican link secret?”



Daubenmier says as a nonprofit, Protect Livingston could spend unlimited amounts on issue advertising or attacks on other candidates without ever disclosing its donors of so-called “dark money.” Furthermore, she says the public has expectations that elected officials like Parker, “will act with more integrity than to hide beyond secret websites and Facebook pages.” A request for comment from Parker has, so far, gone unreturned. (JK)