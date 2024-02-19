Airline Offers Flight To View Total Solar Eclipse In Sky

February 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s now a chance to experience a total solar eclipse from the sky.



Delta Air Lines is offering a special flight that will let passengers view the 2024 solar eclipse on April 8th.



The airline is offering a special flight that it says will travel directly within the path of totality. The flight will depart from Austin at 12:15pm CT and land in Detroit at 4:20pm ET — timed to give those on board the best chance of safely viewing the solar eclipse at its peak. The aircraft features larger windows for better viewing.



Basic Economy seats have already sold out. In addition to the special flight, Delta said travelers will also have prime eclipse-viewing opportunities on five additional routes.



The April 8th eclipse is the last total eclipse that will be seen over North America until 2044. The eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide.



The eclipse will begin at 1:58pm and reach maximum totality, or coverage, around 3:14pm in Detroit and southeast Michigan.