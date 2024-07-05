Delhi Twp Crash Leaves Two Seriously Injured

July 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news @whim.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports that shortly before 1 am Friday, July 6, deputies responded to a crash with injuries on Dell Rd between Aurelius Rd and Brigantine Dr in Delhi Township.



A pickup truck driven by a 51-year-old Lansing man was traveling east bound Dell Rd when it sideswiped an SUV that was legally parked on the shoulder.



The driver then rear-ended a legally parked pickup truck. The force of the impact caused both pickup trucks to overturn. Both the driver and his passenger, a 45-year-old Delhi Township woman, were rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time.



Both of the parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash, and there were no other injuries. Alcohol and speed are factors being investigated. Lansing, East Lansing, Meridian Township police, and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.



Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8202.