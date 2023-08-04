Traffic Delays Expected Friday on Brighton Lake Road

August 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Intermittent lane closures will take place on a stretch of Brighton Lake Road on Friday while crews repair a broken AT&T service line.



The broken line is located just east of Northern Ridge Drive. This will require off-and-on lane closures of Brighton Lake Road between Fairway Trails and Northern Ridge Drive.



The closure will begin at approximately 8:00 am and is anticipated to last until approximately 4:00 pm.



Traffic flaggers will be on site to direct vehicles.



Drivers will likely experience delays and an alternate route is recommended.