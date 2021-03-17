Deerfield Twp. Property To Become Sheriff's Office Training Site

March 17, 2021

A transfer of property from the Livingston County Road Commission to the Sheriff’s Office may soon yield a dedicated training site for deputies.



Sheriff Mike Murphy told the Livingston County Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee this week that one of the things the Office has been looking for in his time there has been training property. In 2018, Lt. Mike Nast went into conversations with the Road Commission over 50 acres of property near Faussett and McGuire roads in Deerfield Township. Not wanting to run into public outcry, Murphy said they went and talked to neighbors about it and the biggest issues were with people realizing they may lose trails and hunting property that they were technically trespassing.



In September of 2019 the Board of Commissioners authorized negotiations to move forward, with Murphy updating the committee on Monday on the exchange. The Sheriff said it really is a barter where they will provide work for the Road Commission in exchange for the land. The Sheriff’s Office will pay for the environmental study – between $3,000 and $5,000, and then give 1,000 hours of dedicated deputy’s time over the next 3-4 years. They will also write a check for a dollar to satisfy the purchase price.



Murphy said this is something they do from time to time anyway, but now there will dedicated time spent to fulfill their obligation. He added that while this could potentially affect non-emergency response time, this will have no impact on response time for emergency calls. If an emergency occurs and a deputy is on Road Commission duty, they would be pulled to assist with the emergency.



Murphy said they have flexibility in their budget and manpower to do this. He called the deal a “no-brainer” and said the amount of the land involved gives them options for all kinds of training like K9, drone, and search and rescue on top of a gun range.



Commissioner Carol Sue Reader, who represents Deerfield Township, said she thinks this is a great project and she is happy to support it.



Other commissioners on the committee were in support and the resolution will now go to the county Finance Committee and full board for consideration.