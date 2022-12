Fenton Man Killed In Crash

December 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal crash in Deerfield Township remains under investigation.



The crash happened at around 1:30am Friday morning. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to the single-vehicle crash on Hogan Road near Major Road.



The driver, identified as a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the scene.



No other information was released and the investigation is continuing.