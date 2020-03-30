Deerfield Democrat Running For Board Of Trustees

March 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A long time county resident and veteran is running for Trustee in Deerfield Township.



Allen Newman is seeking to become the first Democrat to sit on the Deerfield Township board for several election cycles. According to a release, Newman is retired from Compuware where he worked for 21 years as a contract information technology professional. He has a bachelor’s of science degree in data processing from Ferris State University, and served for two years in the U.S. Navy.



A Livingston County resident for 33 years, Newman’s three children all graduated from Hartland Consolidated Schools. He says he is running for Trustee because he wants to maintain Deerfield Township’s rural atmosphere and keep up township services.



Contact Newman at anewman707@gmail.com