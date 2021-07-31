Deerfield Crash Sends Two To Hospital

July 31, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com



Two people were hospitalized following a car crash Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were dispatched at 1:38pm to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of N. Latson Road and Faussett Road.



A preliminary investigation indicated that a 29-year-old Perry woman was driving a 2007 Honda Element northbound on N. Latson Road with a male passenger. After stopping at the intersection, the Honda crossed over Faussett Road, but reportedly failed to see a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban traveling west on Faussett Road approaching the intersection. The driver of the Chevrolet driver, a 17-year-old male from Fenton was unable to stop before striking the Honda on the passenger side of the vehicle.



The passenger in the Honda, a 37-year-old Byron resident, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Fire personnel before being transported to Genesys Hospital by Livingston County EMS with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was transported by Livingston County EMS to Genesys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated and released at the scene.



Both drivers and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.



The intersection of N. Latson Road and Faussett Road was partially closed for approximately 3 hours during the extrication and investigation.



Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.