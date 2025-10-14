Deer Trapped Between Concrete Barriers On I-75 Monday

October 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A deer was trapped on I-75 Monday afternoon – forcing lane closures while crews worked to rescue and free the animal.



A 4-point buck became inescapably wedged between concrete barriers separating northbound and southbound I-75 in Auburn Hills Monday.

It had to be rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team.



The deer appeared a bit bruised but was otherwise unharmed after its ordeal. It was taken to the Bald Mountain Recreation Area by Oakland County Animal Control and released.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “I’m proud of our team whose skill and determination made it possible to rescue this deer from certain death”.



The incident happened shortly before 2pm. A motorist called Auburn Hills Police and reported that the deer had been struck by a vehicle on I-75 near Lapeer Road and had somehow become lodged between the concrete barriers. The gap between the barriers was about a foot wide.



Auburn Hills Police requested assistance from the Search and Rescue Team. The team used a technical rescue truck and straps to slowly lift the deer, carefully untangling its hoofs in the process.



The Office says the team worked for nearly an hour before it was able to safely extricate the deer from the barriers where it surely would have perished without assistance. Once freed, the deer was examined by Animal Control before it was released.



Lanes in both directions of the freeway were closed during the rescue.