Deer Smashes Through Windows of South Lyon's Bloom Chiropractic

October 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The owners of South Lyon's Bloom Chiropractic posted on social media about a break in earlier this week, but it was not your usual suspect.



Dr. Alyssa Keeling told WHMI News police called her late Sunday night to report it appears a deer had smashed through her storefront, leaving a piece of antler behind as evidence.



"The deer had ran through the our front window of our office. Ran around our office and then exited out our back window. So we got to find blood and glass everywhere. Luckily, no one is hurt and we just have some broken windows," she said.



Dr. Keeling said she's grateful for the fast response from South Lyon police, adding the clinic has managed to remain open while the windows are being replaced.



"The cops said they have never seen anything like this, but once I posted it online, I got a few messages about a house that got broken into in Michigan from a deer. When I talked to my insurance claims adjuster, she said she's heard one other story about a deer breaking through a commercial building, but it doesn't happen often."



Photos courtesy of Bloom Chiropractic's Facebook page linked below.