Help Sought To Locate Deer With Plastic Pumpkin Stuck On Muzzle

November 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An animal welfare group is asking for the public’s help locating a deer with a plastic orange pumpkin stuck on its muzzle last spotted in the Livonia area.



The Detroit Animal Welfare Group said Friday marked day seven of search efforts and asked that people check their yards and call or text immediately with any sightings.



The following post was issued:



“5 hours of searching… a lot of ground covered… no sightings reported since 2 am.



Many people have asked how long she could survive without food and water. We don’t know if she’s able to get water if the bucket is cracked and she’s sticking her head in the river or not. She has been seen banging the bucket against a tree so it could be cracked and if she’s getting water, she will last significantly longer.



There was a research study done where they starved Deer for what I believe was 21 or 28 days ( I will try to find it again) and then they refed them to see what the best food was to feed starved deer. One group was fed hay and one group was fed deer pellets. All that were fed hay died and some that were fed deer pellets survived.



There are many factors that would determine her ability to survive without food and water and that is her health prior to this, her weight, the temperature outside, how much energy she’s exerting to keep warm or travel, long distances, jump, fences, running from predators etc. and if residents can report sightings so we can continue to see her pattern and try to help. She is also crossing multiple very busy roads several times a day. Praying for a positive outcome.”





Some reported sightings have been in a heavily wooded area of Livonia, as well as by Middlebelt and Levan Roads. However, it was stated that deer can travel over a 3-mile radius daily.



Anyone who spots the deer should call or text 586-354-8500.