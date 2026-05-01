Dedication Ceremony Honors Hartland Veterans Memorial at Settlers Park

May 1, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township is inviting the community to celebrate and honor a new Veterans Memorial this weekend. The new memorial honors all men and women, past and present, who have served our country.



The ceremony is taking place Saturday from 10-11:30am at Settlers Park near Hartland Township Hall. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.



Meanwhile, parking at Settlers Park is limited. An overflow parking lot will be available at Hartland High School. Shuttle buses start running at 9am.



Seating is also limited. Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.



A link to more information on the ceremony is posted below.