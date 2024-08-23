Decreasing Risky Road Behavior Cuts into Michigan's Car Crash Numbers

August 23, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Experts say they are seeing a change in the number of crashes with the crackdown on risky driving behaviors.



“Since last week, 25 people died on Michigan roadways making a total of 613 this year. In addition, 143 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 3,312 to date,” a Tweet from the MSP Second District on Tuesday said. “Compared to last year at this time, there are 33 fewer fatalities and 173 fewer serious injuries.”



Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw told WHMI that there is still work to be done to avoid preventable car crashes.



“We see our crashes are all caused by risky driving behaviors,” Shaw said. “The majority of crashes year-round are caused by certain risky driving behaviors, such as speed, following too closely, not paying attention and distracted driving. Things like that.”



As school resumes, younger drivers are hitting the road to get to classes and activities. Shaw said that parents can have a huge impact on the driver their kids will be when they are old enough.



“Be a good example,” Shaw said. “Kids pay attention to exactly what you do. The best thing a parent can do is be a good example by their own driving behaviors and not show those things that they do behind the wheel to those younger drivers, so they pick up those same habits.”



Michigan’s Hands-Free driving law took effect in June of 2023. Authorities say they are still seeing drivers using their cell phones despite the law.



“You can’t have any electronic device in your hand at all,” Shaw said. “It has to be connected through your car through Bluetooth, Apple Play, Android Car Play, or into one of those holders that you can put into your dashboard so it’s sitting up there.”



Shaw said that drivers need to remember that changing some of their driving behaviors can greatly decrease the chance of a crash while on the road.