Local Teens Aid On Scene After Tree Crashes Through Vehicle

August 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some local teens helped render aid on scene of a bad incident during Tuesday’s storms that involved a large tree that crashed through the windshield of a woman’s vehicle in Hartland Township.



The call involved a confirmed extrication and a partial amputation for a critical patient.



17-year-old Declan Faron attends Hartland High School and was driving home from work with two friends, Cruz Hammond and Cory Gwyn, yesterday when a bunch of trees came down at Clyde and Fenton Roads.



Faron told WHMI a large tree went through the windshield of a black Honda SUV and they moved all of the large branches and trees out of the way with the help of another gentleman on scene. He said a nearby off-duty medic helped the severely hurt woman.



As soon as the road was cleared, Faron said they ran over and made sure the woman was responsive and breathing, but her left arm and chest were mangled. He said his friends comforted her daughter who was in the car in front of her who was hysterically crying while on the phone with EMS.



Faron said he held the woman’s airbag up as the off-duty medic tied her arm in a tourniquet with a ratchet strap, and that EMS would possibly need to amputate. Faron said he and his friends cleared the rest of the branches and leaves off the road so the ambulance could get through smoothly.



No information has been released on the condition of the woman involved.



Livingston County Undersheriff Jason Pless told WHMI the initial report received was that the driver sustained a very serious arm injury and was transported to the University of Michigan hospital for emergency care. Pless said they didn’t have further updates on the condition of the driver, but she was expected to survive. He noted there was concern at the crash site over whether her arm would have to be amputated due to the nature of the injury sustained.