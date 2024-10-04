Memorial Service Held For Boy Killed In Tragic Accident

October 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews





A memorial service was held yesterday for a boy killed in a tragic accident while on a school field trip.



12-year-old Declan Carter was on an overnight field trip to the Howell Nature Center with fellow students when a large tree broke and fell on him last Thursday, September 26th. He passed away later that evening from his injuries.



Carter was a sixth grader at Our Lady of Victory School in Northville, and the son of Northville City Councilman John Carter. He was described as a remarkable 12-year-old boy with a heart full of courage and kindness who “did everything fast. Ran fast. Talked fast. Made fast friends”.



A memorial service was held Thursday morning at Our Lady Of Victory Church in Northville, followed by a celebration of Declan’s life at the Marquis Theater and Northville Town Square.



In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial contributions be made to the Declan Carter Memorial Fund via Main Street League, PO Box 88, Northville, MI 48167.





A GoFundMe account has also been set up to assist the family with medical expenses. It states:



“The days following his passing, flags in Northville flew at half-staff in his honor, and local churches held special services in his memory. The community continues to come together to support the Carter family in their time of need. Declan was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery at UM Mott Children’s Hospital, leading to significant medical expenses. Your support in this difficult time will not only help the family but ensure that Declan’s "legacy status" lives on forever”.



