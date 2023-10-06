Decision No Longer Pending on Brighton Statue “Decision Pending”

October 6, 2023

A controversial statue that has resulted in is share of both admirers and detractors over the years will be going back to its former location. The Brighton City Council Thursday night voted unanimously to approve the recommendation of the Brighton Arts & Culture Commission to place the sculpture "Decision Pending” back in Mill Pond Park.



That is the location where the statue — which has been given a few derogatory nicknames over the years — was originally placed in Mill Pond Park in 2006, as part of the Brighton Biennial effort to bring public art to downtown Brighton. The various artworks were intended to be rotated every two years. But the sculpture was purchased the following year for $15,000 by the Downtown Development Authority, which made it a permanent city-owned artwork.



Over the years, Decision Pending has been the subject of both keen interest and ridicule, but for better or worse, has become a local landmark and icon that is identified with the city. It is frequently festooned with decorations ranging from a wool scarf in winter to a Brighton Bulldog uniform during football season. It has also been vandalized and tipped over, although never seriously damaged.



The BACC’s Geri Kay Thomas, who gave a presentation to council, agreed that the statue summons strong feelings on the part of the public one way or the other, saying, “It’s a sculpture that evokes lots of emotion and passion."



The statue was removed and taken to a temporary location this year when the city embarked on its months-long Streetscape project, since Mill Pond Park was set to undergo major changes. The Brighton Arts & Culture Commission (BACC) recently met to decide where to place the sculpture after the Streetscape project is completed, since some have wanted it moved elsewhere — or perhaps even dispensed with altogether.



But at that meeting the BACC voted 3-2 to return it to Mill Pond Park, although other places were suggested, such as an alley by the Brighton Ballet or between Ciao Amici and the new building being planned on Main Street. Council members Thursday agreed that Decision Pending should stay put. As Renee Pettengill put it, “Everybody I talked to that day (at an August street-warming party) wanted that (at Mill Pond Park).” Council Member Jon Emaus agreed, saying that, “95% want the statue going back in Mill Pond Park.”



Council also informally agreed to erect a plaque next to the statue explaining its origin and raison d’être so the public would be better informed of the reason why the statue is decidedly — and deliberately — imperfect. So it will eventually be back to its original spot, off Main Street in Mill Pond Park, and people again will have the opportunity to weigh in on it and say they like it or hate it. Or, as some have said, that it’s too close to the Veteran’s Memorial, or that the anatomically correct sculpture is inappropriate for a public park. One thing about Decision Pending - it certainly does provoke public discussion. And isn’t that what art is all about?