Deb Drick Considers Run for Michigan Secretary of State

July 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell resident Deb Drick announced on her podcast “The Right Side” she is exploring a Republican candidacy for Michigan’s Secretary of State.



Drick, 64, said a state leader suggested she run for the position. After giving the possibility much thought, and after having discussions with her husband as well as other local and state leadership, the positive responses and offers of support led her to seriously consider the run.



“I am both happy and humbled with the response I’ve received so far,” Drick said. “I have received several offers of help should the exploration become a filing.”



Drick will spend the consideration period meeting with delegates and other stakeholders to brainstorm changes and improvements needed within the Secretary of State office.



She says her many years of experience working in the Michigan state legislature, as well as her master’s degree in culture change leadership will provide her with the tools necessary to make sustainable improvements, as well as make her a strong candidate should she file.



Particularly important to Drick is electoral integrity.



“Having absolute faith in the accuracy of our election results is vital to our country,” she said. “People should not ever have to question whether or not ballots have been tampered with.”



Drick is the current chair of the Livingston County Republican Party, and has been involved in both county and state politics for over 20 years. She is married to Livingston County Board of Commissioners Chair Jay Drick; they have three children and nine grandchildren.



Individuals wishing to ask further questions or share ideas about improving SOS office can email Drick at: ShouldDeb4SOS@gmail.com.