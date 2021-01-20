Dearborn Man Heads To Trial For Sexual Assault On Teens

January 20, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Dearborn-man will go to trial on charges related to the sexual assault of Brighton-area girls.



21-year-old Quentin Bogya of Dearborn was in 53rd District Court in Howell last week for a preliminary exam. He was arraigned last October on five charges stemming from an incident that took place on August 22nd of last year. One charge was for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct of a person ages 13-15, three charges were for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, and one charge was for assault with intent of sexual penetration. Following testimony from one of the alleged victims, District Court Judge Daniel Bain upgraded the 3rd degree charge to a 1st degree charge. He then dismissed one charge each of CSC 3rd and 4th degree using force or coercion.



Two girls, ages 15 and 16 testified that they and friends met up with Bogya, who brought and gave them alcohol, at a church near where they live. They then drove to a mobile home park near Brighton where the alleged incidents took place. One victim claims the suspect opened her mouth and poured alcohol in it while repeatedly making advances at her. She said the event has had an effect on her mental health and has caused her to miss school.



Bogya is being held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond. No new court dates have been set.