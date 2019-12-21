Dearborn Man Arraigned On Local Sex Assault Charges

December 21, 2019

Arraignment has been held for a Dearborn man facing local charges related to sexual assault.



24-year-old Luis Santana was arraigned earlier this week in 53rd District Court in Howell and was lodged in the Livingston County Jail on a $200,000 cash/surety bond.



He is facing five counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a person age 13 to 15, 4th degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim also age 13 to 15, and a count of child sexually abusive activity. The charges were authorized July 30th; however, court records indicate that the charges are related to an incident that occurred April 23rd.



A probable cause conference has been set for Monday. (DK)