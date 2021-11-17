Dearborn Man Enter Plea In Teen Sexual Assault Case

November 17, 2021

By Jon King





A Dearborn man charged with sexual assault against multiple Brighton-area girls has entered a plea.



22-year-old Quentin Bogya was charged with five counts of sexual assault stemming from a 2020 incident involving two teens. In court last week, he entered a guilty plea to a single count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. In exchange, the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office dismissed counts of first and fourth-degree CSC.



Previous testimony featured two girls, ages 14 and 15 at the time, who said they and friends met up with Bogya on August 22nd of 2020 at a church near where they live. They then drove to a mobile home park near Brighton where they say he gave them alcohol and assaulted them. One of the girls testified Bogya opened her mouth and poured alcohol in it while repeatedly making advances at her. She said the events of that day affected her mental health and caused her to miss school.



Bogya remains jailed on a $50,000 cash/surety bond pending sentencing on December 9th in front of Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis.