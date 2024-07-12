Dearborn Man Charged in Death of Woman Found in Northfield Twp

July 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Northfield Twp Police issued the following release:



On Sunday, June 30, 2024, pedestrians contacted authorities after discovering a dead body in a culvert along a dirt road near the 7700 block of Earhart Road in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County. The deceased has since been identified as Suzan Barbosa-Ferreira, a 42 year-old female citizen of Brazil.



Investigators with the Dearborn Police Department working closely with Northfield Police Department were able to trace the victim’s last known location to a residence in Dearborn.



On July 9, the Dearborn Police Department arrested a 57 year-old male Dearborn resident, Fareed George Hajjar, a 57 year-old Dearborn resident, in connection with this case.



Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale stated, “Our officers worked around the clock with Northfield Township to identify, develop a person of interest, and gather sufficient evidence to present the case to the prosecutor’s office. While we have obtained some charges in this case, this continues to be an ongoing and very active investigation.”



On Friday, July 12, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office charged Hajjar with two counts, Dead Bodies - Disinterment and Mutilation and Concealing the Death of an Individual. He was arraigned before the Honorable Magistrate James Cameron of the 14A-3 District Court in Chelsea and issued $2 million cash/surety bond.



The Preliminary Exam Conference has been scheduled for July 25 at 9 a.m.



We Practice “CPR” Daily -Courtesy- Professionalism- Respect”

Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith added, “We would like to thank the Northfield community for their patience as we commenced this sensitive investigation with our partner agencies while maintaining the integrity of evidence.”



Commander McHale also encouraged those with information to come forward, stating, “We urge the community to contact us with any and all information so we can learn more about this tragic incident and deliver further justice and closure to the victim’s loved ones.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2132 or the Northfield Township Police Department at 734-449-9911.



Anonymous tips may be submitted through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAKUP.