Dearborn Chiropractor ID'd as Flight Instructor Killed in Crash

June 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police identified the flight instructor killed in this week's small plane crash along the Washtenaw-Lenawee County line as 46-year-old Kevin Kreger, a chiropractor from Dearborn.



"Shock was the initial thing, but as a father myself, the next thing I thought about was his daughters. I found out after that it was one of his daughter's birthdays, which compounded the problem in how sad it was and tragic," said Alex Grignon, head football coach at Dearborn High School.



"What was the last conversation like? The fact that they'll never get to see him again is what's heartbreaking."



Dr. Kreger leaves behind a wife and two girls, ages 12 and 14.



A 22-year-old University of Michigan student from North Carolina was critically injured in the crash, which happened Monday afternoon south of U.S. 12 and west of Lima Center Road in Bridgewater Township.



The NTSB is now investigating the crash of the Piper fixed-wing, single-engine plane registered to Silvered Wings in Howell.