Dean Transportation Hosting Hiring Event in Fenton Thursday

September 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Dean Transportation is hiring school bus drivers for Lake Fenton Community Schools.



Their hiring event is Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Lake Fenton Operation Center, located at 11425 Torrey Road in Fenton. They will host on the spot interviews, with qualified candidates receiving job offers.



The company offers “comprehensive benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling.” Dean is offering starting wages up to $23.50 per hour for school bus drivers in the Lake Fenton area. There are weekly pay periods and sign-on bonuses are included.



The free event is open to everyone, regardless of prior experience. Applicants must pass all necessary background checks and other pre-employment testing.



Job seekers should bring a valid driver’s license.



Anyone that needs directions or has additional questions can call the Lake Fenton Operation Center at 810-591-2552 or visit deanjobs.com. Applications can be submitted through the website as well.