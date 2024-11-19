Dean Transportation Holding Open Interviews for Bus Drivers, Other Positions in Walled Lake This Week

November 19, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Dean Transportation is hosting open interviews in Walled Lake Thursday.



School bus drivers are just one of the employment opportunities offered by the company that will support Walled Lake Consolidated Schools.



“Attendees will learn about Dean’s family-driven culture as well as its comprehensive benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling,” the company said.



Dean Transportation is offering a starting wage of up to $26 per hour for school bus drivers in Walled Lake. There is weekly pay and a sign-on bonus.



There will be on-the spot interviews and qualified candidates will receive job offers.



The free event is open to everyone, regardless of prior experience.



Applicants must pass all necessary background checks and other pre-employment testing.



Open interviews will be held at 46740 W. Pontiac Trail in Commerce Charter Township from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.



Those interested in a job should bring a valid driver’s license with them.



For more information, call the Walled Lake Operation Center at 248-956-3090 or visit deanjobs.com. Applications can also be submitted online through the Dean website.