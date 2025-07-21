Bus Drivers Sought For Fenton Area Public Schools

July 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A hiring event for bus drivers is taking place today in the Fenton area.



Dean Transportation is holding the event, where participants can explore employment opportunities as school bus drivers and attendants supporting Fenton Area Public Schools.



Attendees will learn about Dean’s family-driven culture as well as its comprehensive benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling. For Fenton-area positions, Dean is offering starting wages up to $24 per hour for school bus drivers and $18.50 per hour for attendants. Pay periods run weekly and a sign-on bonus is included.



Dean will be holding on-the-spot interviews and making job offers to qualified candidates.



The event is free and open to all individuals with or without prior experience. Applicants must pass all necessary background checks among other pre-employment testing.



Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license.

Today’s event runs from 11am to 7pm at 3200 Donaldson Drive in Fenton.



Call the Operation Center at 810-591-8911 for directions or answers to any questions or visit deanjobs.com for more information. Applications may also be submitted through the Dean website. That link is provided.