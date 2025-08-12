Dean Transportation Holds Hiring Event for School Bus Drivers in Fenton

August 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Dean Transportation is holding a hiring event in Fenton Tuesday, where participants can explore employment opportunities as school bus drivers supporting Fenton Area Public Schools.



Attendees will learn about Dean’s benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling. For Fenton positions, Dean is offering starting wages up to $24 per hour for school bus drivers. Pay periods run weekly and a sign-on bonus is included.



Dean will be holding on-the-spot interviews and making job offers to qualified candidates.



The event is free and open to all individuals with or without prior experience. Applicants must pass all necessary background checks among other pre-employment testing.



Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license.



Tuesday's hiring event runs from 10 am until 4 pm at 3200 Donaldson Drive in Fenton.



Call the Fenton Operation Center at (810) 591-8911 for directions or answers to any questions or visit the link below for more information. Applications may also be submitted through the Dean website.