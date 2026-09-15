Dealz Dealz Fundraiser Car Show This Sunday in Hartland

September 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Dealz Dealz in Hartland, along with DMW Automotive, is hosting the third annual Diesel Trucks, Fast Cars and Loud Motorcycles fundraiser show this Sunday, to ensure children in the Hartland district have food over the long holiday break.



"During Christmas to New Year, it's like a 17-day break, and some of these kids depend on that free food," Dealz Dealz owner Michelle Walker-Schaefer told WHMI's Morning Drive.



"We gear toward foods that younger kids can open, such as granola bars, canned foods with pop tops. Things that don't consist of using a stove, for whatever reasons their parents may not cook it for them. We want things these kids can pop open and eat during that 17 days, so they can stay healthy."



Walker-Schaefer says she worked with the school district to identify which families could benefit, adding Dealz Dealz has been supporting about a dozen over the past two years.



Sunday's car show starts at 12 pm at Dealz Dealz off E. Highland Road in Hartland. The entery fee is $10 day of.



Walker-Schaefer says donations are still welcome if the show is rained out.



Her full interview is linked below.