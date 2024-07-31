Deadly Listeria Outbreak Prompts More Food Recalls

July 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More food recalls amid an ongoing listeria outbreak that has killed two people and sickened nearly three dozen others across 13 states.



Nineteen products sold at Kroger, including fresh produce and salsa, are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The products were sold in clear containers under the name Supreme Produce.



Boar's Head also issuing an expanded recall of more than 7 million pounds of deli meats.



Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems.



It's most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.



Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, headaches, stiff neck and loss of balance.



Click the links below for more recall information.