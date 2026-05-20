Deadly Crash Investigation Underway in Ingham County Involving Motorcycle and UTV

May 20, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com





A deadly crash investigation is now underway in Ingham County.



The Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a motorcycle and a UTV happened Tuesday evening on Barnes Road near Hawley Road in Vevay Township.



That’s where officials say a 60-year-old Mason man was on the motorcycle with a 45-year-old Lansing woman when the motorcycle collided with the UTV driven by a 71-year-old man, also from Mason.



Officials then say the man on the motorcycle later died from his injuries at the hospital. Meanwhile, the woman and driver of the UTV are still listed in critical condition.



Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Deputy Stalzer: 517-676-8444 ext. 1939