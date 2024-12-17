Deadlines Loom for Holiday Package Deliveries

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Time is almost up to get packages delivered for the holidays.



FedEx, UPS and the USPS say their deadlines to have packages delivered before Dec. 25 is fast approaching. Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah are Dec. 25 and the first day of Kwanzaa is Dec. 26.



For the lower 48 states, the USPS is recommending cards and packages be mailed between Dec. 18 and 21, depending on the mail class being used. USPS Ground Advantage Service and First-Class Mail Service both need to be mailed by Dec. 18. Priority Mail Service should be mailed by Dec. 19 and Priority Mail Express Service should be sent out by Dec. 21. The full list of shipping deadlines can be found at https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm.



Depending on the number of days for shipping, FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery need to be sent out between Dec. 17 and the 23. FedEx Ground Economy needed to be sent out by Dec. 13. A full list of the deadlines can be found linked below.



UPS is asking customers to have packages shipped by Friday, Dec. 20 for UPS 2nd Day Air. Those packages would be scheduled for delivery on Dec. 24. UPS 3 Day Select packages mailed on Dec. 20 will be scheduled for delivery on Dec. 27. Next Day Air packages need to be mailed by Dec. 23. Saturday, Dec. 21 has normal Saturday pickup and delivery service. We have the full list of shipping deadlines linked below.



Experts recommend mailing packages sooner rather than later to avoid delivery delays preventing mail from getting to its destination before the holidays.