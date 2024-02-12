Deadline to Register Online, By Mail to Vote in Michigan Primary

February 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Monday is the deadline to register online or by mail to vote in Michigan's upcoming presidential primary election.



If you miss Monday's online or mail deadline to register, you can always go to your local clerk's office to register in-person all the way up through Election Day, February 27. If you're voting by absentee ballot, you can fill it out and return it your dropbox by 8p Election Day. You can also drop off your ballot in-person, or by mail.