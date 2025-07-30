Deadline to Register for Melon Golf Scramble and Melon Ball this Friday

July 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Melon Festival’s opening events are next weekend, but there are still a few days to register for them.



The Melon Golf Scramble will kick festivities off beginning with registration at 8 a.m. on Aug. 8. Teams of four will play 18 holes of golf at the Chemung Hills Golf Course. The shotgun start is at 9 a.m.



Registration includes appetizers, breakfast and lunch, 18 holes of golf, a golf cart and a golfer gift. Players can also take part in golf squares, which are similar to Super Bowl squares, wacky holes and additional skins and mulligans, which are available for purchase.



There will be prizes with awards for 1st place Men, Ladies and Mixed Division, closest to the pin at Hole 11 for both Men and Ladies and longest putt at Hole 9 for Men and Ladies.



Teams of four are $375 for residents and $450 for non-residents.



The Melon Ball is being held at Chemung Hills Golf Club and Banquet Center from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Aug. 9.



There will be a traditional sit-down dinner followed by dancing emceed by a DJ. There will be a cash bar with beer, wine and specialty cocktails, along with a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets and a photo booth.



Recreation Manager Jordan Hilbrecht said attendees will get the first chance to try the melon seltzer and melon wine.



The cost for the Melon Ball is $60 per person for residents or $75 for non-residents. A table of eight is $450 for residents and $550 for non-residents.



For those who plan to attend both events, 1 Melon Classic, a team of 4, and four Melon Ball tickets are $550 for residents and $700 for non-residents. 1 Melon Classic and eight Melon Ball tickets are $800 for residents or $1,000 for non-residents.



Registration for both closes on Friday, Aug. 1. We have the links to register below.