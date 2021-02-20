Deadline Monday For Hospitality Scholarships

February 20, 2021

By Jon King / news@whmi.com





The deadline is approaching to apply for scholarships being offered for area hospitality and tourism workers.



The Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau says its annual “Hospitality Star Scholarship” seeks to continue investing in the education of the tourism industry professionals in the Brighton-Howell Area. The LCCVB will award two $1,500 scholarships; one to a current Cleary University Hospitality student and the other to a high school senior in a Livingston County high school pursuing a degree in hospitality, outdoor recreation, marketing, or other related major. Applicants must meet specified criteria and will be chosen by the LCCVB’s Education Committee.



LCCVB Board President, Pam McConeghy believes that an investment in local students is an investment in the community. "Now more than ever, there is a need to help those who have chosen the hospitality and tourism industry and provide them with support and the tools they need to succeed. The industry has suffered a major blow due to COVID-19, but it will rebound, and their success will translate into economic benefits in our community and throughout the state of Michigan."



The deadline for submissions is this Monday, February 22nd. The recipients will then be honored at the LCCVB’s Annual Partner Meeting on March 3rd which will be held via Zoom.



Students can submit their application online at http://visitlivingstoncounty.com/scholarships/.



Anyone wanting more information is directed to contact Mary Robinson at mary@lccvb.org or (517) 548-1795.