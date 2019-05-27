Deadline To Propose Worksite Projects For Day Of Caring Is June 28

May 27, 2019

The deadline to propose worksite projects for Livingston County United Way’s annual Day of Caring is June 28th.



The largest one-day community service event in the county returns for its 18th year on Wednesday, August 7th. Last year’s event brought together 1,216 volunteers, including over 500 youth participants, to accomplish a total of 130 projects. The Livingston County United Way collects worksite proposals from local residents, seniors, schools, disabled residents and non-profit agencies.



The work is often minor household repair projects, cleaning and yardwork that the homeowner is not able to do on their own. Anyone can recommend a worksite and are encouraged to apply for a neighbor or friend who needs extra help. The deadline for worksite projects is June 28th. Volunteers are invited to register individually or as groups, and can designate preferences for location, type of project, special skills and specific shift times, or a full-day commitment.



The deadline for volunteer registration is July 5th. Companies, clubs and organizations are invited and encouraged to participate together and high school students are encouraged to join the fun and enter the Citizens Insurance Day of Caring Youth Challenge. Clubs or teams from area high schools can win up to $1,000 for their group simply by participating in the Day of Caring. There are sponsorship and donation opportunities for anyone that is unable to participate but still wants to help. All sponsorships and donations will be used to buy supplies needed for Day of Caring worksite projects.



You’ll find details at the link below.