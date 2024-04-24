Deadline Looms for FEMA Assistance Over August '23 Storms

April 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Survivors of the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties have just two weeks left to apply for federal assistance.



The registration period for federal disaster assistance ends on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.



If you had storm-related expenses and live or own a business in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties, you should apply as soon as possible. FEMA assistance can provide grants and SBA may offer loans for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.



To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.



To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA and SBA specialists can help you upload documents, answer questions and provide information on available resources. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need one-on-one help. Survivors can visit any center for assistance.



