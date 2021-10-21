Deadline Friday to File For School Board Appointment

October 21, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Anyone interested in being appointed to the Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education has less than two days to apply.



Earlier this month Trustee Charlie Aberasturi gave the Board of Education notice that he intended to move out of the district to be closer to his grandchildren and would step down as soon as a replacement could be found.



Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and any supporting documents no later than this Friday, October 22nd at noon. Interviews for potential candidates will then be held during a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, October 26th at 6:30pm. The Board also has the option of creating an Ad Hoc Committee to narrow the candidate list prior to October 26th. The Board hopes to then be able to choose a candidate to fill the vacant position at the following Regular Board of Education Meeting on Monday, November 8th.



Application details can be found by Clicking Here.



Superintendent Chuck Hughes called Aberasturi “an ardent supporter of education of all students,” noting that had served as the Vice President and Treasurer for “many of his 24 years while serving the district, most recently as a Trustee.”



Whoever is appointed to fill Aberasturi’s seat will serve until the next general election in November of 2022.