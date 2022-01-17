Deadline To Apply For Brighton City Council Approaching

January 17, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The deadline to apply for the opening on Brighton City Council is rapidly approaching.



Letters of interest and resumes are being accepted through the City Clerk’s office until 4pm Thursday. Per City Charter and ordinances, the minimum qualifications for a Councilmember are as follows: applicants must have a minimum residency in the City at least 2 years prior to the date of appointment; applicants must be a qualified and registered voter in the City, and applicants must not be in default with the City of Brighton.



According to the City’s online newsletter, resumes should summarize any relevant experience or qualifications that demonstrate leadership qualities including any specific experiences on governing boards or committees of other public or civic service organizations.



City Council is currently intending to hold interviews and possibly make an appointment at their February 3rd meeting. If a large number of applicants come forth, they would consider a special meeting on February 10th for additional interviews and deliberation. Their February 17th meeting would likely be their last day to make a decision before a special election is triggered.



Additional information on the position, its requirements, compensation, length of term, and more can be made by contacting the Clerk’s office during regular business hours by phone at 810-227-0463, or by emailing clerk@brightoncity.org.