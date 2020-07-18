Deadline Approaching On Crowdfunding Campaign

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





There are just a little less than two weeks left to take part in a program from a Livingston County-based credit union designed to help small businesses trying to get back on their feet after the COVID-19 shutdown.



Lake Trust Credit Union, which is headquartered in Brighton Township, announced the Great Lakes Giveback program in June for up to 75 Michigan businesses. The crowdfunding campaign allows businesses to engage customers, supporters and the community at large to raise donations. Lake Trust plans to distribute a total of $75,000 to participants, matching crowdfunded totals up to $1,000 per business. Matching funds will be granted through July 31st. Small businesses taking part include Grit & Lavender and Great Lakes Post, both of which are based in Livingston County.



Grit & Lavender is a co-working space in Brighton, while Great Lakes Post is an online magazine based in Brighton Township that provides opportunities for individuals with autism and special needs. The Great Lakes Giveback program invites members of the community to support their local businesses, which are critical to economic vitality.



Information regarding applications, eligibility and a full list of current projects are available through the link below.