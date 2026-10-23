DEA Hosts 31st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

October 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - in collaboration with more than 4,300 law enforcement partners - will host the 31st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.



National Prescription Take Back Day has removed more than 20 million pounds of unwanted medications from communities across the U.S, with more than 102,000 pounds collected in Michigan and Ohio last year.



More than 4,400 collection sites will be set up across the country to dispose of unneeded, expired, and unused prescription medications from 10am to 2pm.



The event is said to be a “simple step that prevents diversion, reduces the risk of accidental poisonings, and helps protect communities”.



Prescription opioids - such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine - are among the most frequently misused prescription pain medications, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Removing unneeded medications from homes reduces the risk of misuse or accidental ingestion.



Tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription medications will be collected.



Syringes, sharps, liquids, and illicit drugs will not be collected.



DEA Administrator Terry Cole said “Since 2010, Take Back Day has helped Americans remove more than twenty million pounds of unneeded medications from their homes. By participating in Take Back Day, you are preventing potentially addictive medications from falling into the wrong hands – a small step that can save lives. I am grateful to the thousands of law enforcement and community partners who make these events possible, and I urge everyone to take a few minutes on Saturday, October 24, to clean out your medicine cabinets.”



DEA Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph Dixon commented “Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and save American lives. Take Back Day is not only a great opportunity to rid your home of unused medication but is also a time to have important conversations about proper use, storage and disposal of prescription medication.”



Visit www.DEATakeBack.com to find a registered Take Back location near you. That link is provided.



For those unable to participate in this fall’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are more than 15,300 pharmacies, hospitals, and businesses that offer safe medication disposal year-round.



In addition, many police departments also provide permanent drop boxes to ensure Every Day is Take Back Day. Locally, MSP Posts serve as drop-off sites, and the Big Red Barrel Project also hosts collection events.