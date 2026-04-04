DEA Delivers Major Blows to Drug Cartels - Advancing Operation “Fentanyl Free America”

April 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it’s had a powerful start to 2026 with drug busts – dealing “a significant blow to drug trafficking networks”.



It was Phase II of the DEA’s “Operation Fentanyl Free America”.



Between January 12th and February 10th, the DEA seized more than 4.7 million fentanyl pills and nearly 2,396 pounds of fentanyl powder resulting in more than 57 million deadly doses of fentanyl removed from communities in just 30 days.



During that same time, the DEA Detroit Field Division seized more than 77 pounds of fentanyl and 51,000 fentanyl pills. In addition to the fentanyl, the division seized nearly 286 pounds of methamphetamine; 5,255 methamphetamine-laced pills; 577 pounds of cocaine; 206 firearms; more than $6.7 million in cash and assets; and executed 108 arrests.



Eliminating the threat of fentanyl remains a top priority for DEA.



A release states “By dismantling these complex transnational criminal organizations and disrupting the intricate illicit financial systems that fund the cartels, DEA is upholding its commitment to the American people to make their communities safer”.



Special Agent in Charge Joseph O. Dixon said “The DEA Detroit Field Division continues to take decisive action against those distributing dangerous drugs. These seizures underscore our commitment to accountability and prevention, sending a clear message that we will not tolerate the spread of fentanyl and other illicit substances in our region”.



Synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine are manufactured on an industrial scale in poly-drug clandestine labs, often using precursor chemicals and pill presses. “Transnational criminal organizations often deal in multiple substances, which is reflected in the results of this surge”.



During the thirty-day operation, DEA also seized 147,797 pounds of cocaine, nearly 21,000 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 26 million methamphetamine pills, 1,183 pounds of heroin, 65,000 pounds of illicit marijuana, more than 1,500 firearms, and led to more than 3,000 arrests nationwide.



The DEA launched the “Fentanyl Free America” initiative in October 2025 with a renewed focus on targeted enforcement operations on illicit drug networks, ensuring DEA registrants are working within the closed system of distribution, and increasing public awareness to reduce both the supply and demand of illicit drugs.



This marked the second targeted enforcement operation under the “Fentanyl Free America” initiative.