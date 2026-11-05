Family Summit For Prevention Saturday

November 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event this weekend offers support, resources, and connection for families navigating substance-related loss.



The Drug Enforcement Administration Detroit Field Division invites families and loved ones affected by fentanyl or other substance-related loss to the Family Summit for Prevention.



It’s this Saturday at the Michigan Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit.



As a part of the Detroit Division’s Operation Engage community outreach initiative, the prevention-focused gathering will create space to honor lived experience while looking forward: learning how prevention works, exploring how family and community voices can strengthen prevention efforts, and connecting with local organizations working to prevent future harm.



Participants will have opportunities to learn, connect, practice using their voice for a prevention purpose, and identify a concrete next step for continued involvement.



Special Agent in Charge Joseph O. Dixon said “Our commitment to building a Fentanyl-Free America extends beyond stopping the flow of deadly drugs, it also means supporting the families and communities impacted by this crisis. Through the Family Summit for Prevention, we hope to connect families with resources, foster meaningful conversations, and remind them support is available at every stage of their journey.”



According to the most recent Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data, fewer than 1,800 overdose deaths are projected statewide for 2025 - compared to 1,877 deaths in 2024 -– a 4% reduction.



The DEA has created the Together For Families (TFF) Network, which builds upon the work of previous national and regional Family Summits by creating a network of community-based organizations that sustain efforts year-round to prevent or respond to drug misuse; help connect people to treatment; support recovery efforts; and provide resources for families impacted by a drug poisoning or overdose. Information about TFF and its members is available in the bottom link.



The event runs from 10am to 4pm. The Outdoor Adventure Center is located at 1801 Atwater Street in Detroit.



A link to register is provided top.