Daytime Road Closures Planned For Chip Seal Projects

June 10, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Daytime road closures began Tuesday in Northfield and Salem Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission is starting up preventative maintenance chip seal projects. In Salem Township, work will be done on Pontiac Trail between North Territorial Road and 8 Mile, on 7 Mile between Pontiac Trail and Angle Road, and on Angle Road between 6 Mile and 7 Mile.



Additionally, the work will also be occurring on Dixboro Road between M-14 and North Territorial Road in Northfield, Salem, Ann Arbor, and Superior Townships. The roads will re-open at the end of each day and remain open until work resumes the following morning.



The Road Commission advises that the work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Once the work is completed, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35mph while the stone settles. Crews will then return to the area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.